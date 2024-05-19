Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.32.

Shares of BSX opened at $74.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $109.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $958,704.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,627.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,261 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,929. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

