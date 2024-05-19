Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.63.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $149.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.91 and a 200-day moving average of $95.08. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $150.84. The company has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after buying an additional 647,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,564,000 after acquiring an additional 197,435 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $835,946,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

