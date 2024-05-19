Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives $45.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Li Auto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $47.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Li Auto will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Li Auto by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

