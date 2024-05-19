Brokerages Set Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Target Price at $25.69

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $320.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 6.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 7.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

