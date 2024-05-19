CIBC Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$40.50

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$40.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.83.

Shares of TSE H opened at C$40.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$39.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.50. Hydro One has a one year low of C$32.79 and a one year high of C$41.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.314 per share. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

