U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,817 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 217,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 19,886 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $114.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.81. The company has a market capitalization of $210.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Argus upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

