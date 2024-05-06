U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,728,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,528 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,167,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after acquiring an additional 887,859 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 172.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 980,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,574,000 after acquiring an additional 620,779 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 171.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 803,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 507,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $14,133,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HESM stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6516 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.10%.

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HESM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

