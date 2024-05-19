Scotiabank Increases Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$22.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PEY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.59.

PEY stock opened at C$15.92 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$10.38 and a 52 week high of C$15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total value of C$509,250.00. In related news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total transaction of C$509,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.54, for a total value of C$407,120.00. Insiders sold 108,700 shares of company stock worth $1,573,840 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

