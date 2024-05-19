Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CUZ. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of CUZ opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.27. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.22%.

In other Cousins Properties news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 891,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,432,000 after acquiring an additional 83,094 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 30,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 270,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

