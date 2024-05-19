Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Lowered to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial lowered shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRK. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CRK opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.97 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.25%. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue bought 12,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,821,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,364,289.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 428.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2,161.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

