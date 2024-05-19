Contrasting Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) & Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) and Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Jasper Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences 18.65% 17.45% 12.14% Jasper Therapeutics N/A -64.58% -56.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Neurocrine Biosciences and Jasper Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 0 6 17 1 2.79 Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $148.96, suggesting a potential upside of 4.69%. Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $64.29, suggesting a potential upside of 179.26%. Given Jasper Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jasper Therapeutics is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Jasper Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $1.89 billion 7.59 $249.70 million $3.63 39.20 Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$64.46 million ($5.63) -4.09

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Jasper Therapeutics. Jasper Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Jasper Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids. Its product candidates in clinical development include valbenazine to treat dyskinetic cerebral palsy in pediatrics and adults; NBI-921352 to treat developmental and epileptic encephalopathy syndrome in pediatrics and adults; NBI-827104 to treat epileptic encephalopathy with continuous spike-and-wave during sleep; NBI-1076986 to treat movement disorders; crinecerfront to treat congenital adrenal hyperplasia in adults and children; EFMODY to treat congenital adrenal hyperplasia and adrenal insufficiency in adults; valbenazine for the adjunctive treatment of schizophrenia; NBI-1065845 for the treatment of inadequate response to treatment in major depressive disorder; luvadaxistat to treat cognitive impairment related to schizophrenia; NBI-1117568 for the treatment of schizophrenia; NBI-1070770 to treat major depressive disorder; NBI-1117570 for the treatment of symptoms of psychosis and cognition in neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions; and NBI-1117569, NBI-1117567, and NBI-1065890 to treat CNS indications. The company also has license and collaboration agreements with Heptares Therapeutics Limited; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.; BIAL Portela & Ca, S.A.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; and AbbVie Inc. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation. In addition, it is also developing stem cell transplants for rare diseases such as sickle cell disease, fanconi anemia, chronic granulomatous diseases, and GATA2 MDS, and severe combined immunodeficiency. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

