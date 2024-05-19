Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCGLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Société Générale Société anonyme Price Performance

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.44. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.58%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

