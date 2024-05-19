Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GTES shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NYSE GTES opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

In other news, Director Wilson S. Neely purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,008,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,954 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,750,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gates Industrial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,708,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,261 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,154,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,427,000 after buying an additional 594,559 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,602,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,265,000 after buying an additional 620,131 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

