MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.45% of MillerKnoll worth $28,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLKN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,971,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,363,000 after buying an additional 48,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MillerKnoll by 9.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 110,470 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 25,270 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the third quarter valued at about $8,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $26.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $31.33.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $872.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.55 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

