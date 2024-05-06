U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 116,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 422,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 25,384 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.