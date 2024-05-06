LSV Asset Management Buys 5,700 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.91% of G-III Apparel Group worth $29,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 569.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 90,194 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,884,000 after buying an additional 60,669 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 169,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 277.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 56,958 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 0.3 %

GIII opened at $28.59 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.98 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.69%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

