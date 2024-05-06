The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,865 shares of company stock worth $14,059,180 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,146,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,874,059. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $387.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $164.98.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

