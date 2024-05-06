Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,197,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,126,260. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $35.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

