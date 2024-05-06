S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $424.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $132.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.93.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.60.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

