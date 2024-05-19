Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Issued By HC Wainwright

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Daré Bioscience in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Daré Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

DARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Dawson James downgraded Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DARE

Daré Bioscience Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DARE opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,470,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.37% of Daré Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.