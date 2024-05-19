Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Boosted by Zacks Research

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CORT. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Shares of CORT opened at $28.09 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,081,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $24,603,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $18,426,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,149.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 744,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after buying an additional 684,863 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $14,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $51,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,572 shares of company stock worth $3,211,123. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

