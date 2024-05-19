Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Lifted to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.35.

NYSE:CPB opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $53.22.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Campbell Soup by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

