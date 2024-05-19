Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Titon (LON:TON)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Titon Stock Performance

Shares of Titon stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,250.00 and a beta of 0.24. Titon has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.50 ($1.15). The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas C. Howlett sold 23,000 shares of Titon stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.95), for a total transaction of £17,480 ($21,954.28). 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Titon Company Profile

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products; and hardware for windows and doors, including handles, hinges, trickle vents and extract fans for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies.

Featured Stories

