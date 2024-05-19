Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Lifted by Zacks Research

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS.

CFR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $105.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $1,302,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

