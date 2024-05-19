Capital One Financial Comments on Enerplus Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Enerplus in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Enerplus had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enerplus in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.87.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $20.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 356.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 311.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

