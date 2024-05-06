National Bank of Canada FI Has $41.93 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 301.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,128,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597,876 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $41,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,873,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 662,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 251,112 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,715. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

