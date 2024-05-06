National Bank of Canada FI Has $42.79 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 740,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,896 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.10% of Fortinet worth $42,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fortinet by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,664,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,411,000 after buying an additional 108,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,595,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,350,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,345,000 after acquiring an additional 153,119 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,926,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,313,000 after acquiring an additional 438,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,924,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,567. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.