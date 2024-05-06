Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Don Gray Purchases 705,500 Shares

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) Director Don Gray acquired 705,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$515,015.00.

Don Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gear Energy alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Don Gray sold 32,000 shares of Gear Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total value of C$21,120.00.

Gear Energy Price Performance

TSE GXE traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.76. The company had a trading volume of 739,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,951. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$200.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 3.73.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$37.52 million during the quarter. Gear Energy had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 3.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1199324 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gear Energy

About Gear Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.