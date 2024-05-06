Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Don Gray Purchases 705,500 Shares

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) Director Don Gray acquired 705,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$515,015.00.
Don Gray also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Don Gray sold 32,000 shares of Gear Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total value of C$21,120.00.
Gear Energy Price Performance
TSE GXE traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.76. The company had a trading volume of 739,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,951. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$200.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 3.73.
Gear Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th.
About Gear Energy
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.
