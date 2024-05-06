National Bank of Canada FI Has $38.96 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Five Below were worth $38,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 2,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 75,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Five Below by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,244,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter.

FIVE stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.72. The company had a trading volume of 280,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,913. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.57. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.19 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.33.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

