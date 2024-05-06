Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at Desjardins

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s current price.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 3.0 %

TSE BEP.UN traded up C$1.05 on Monday, hitting C$36.39. 207,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,086. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of C$27.43 and a 52-week high of C$44.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.