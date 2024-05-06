Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday. Cormark upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.56.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TSU

Trisura Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Trisura Group stock traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$45.31. 66,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,034. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$42.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.36. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$29.05 and a 1 year high of C$46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$754.95 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.7003195 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trisura Group news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total value of C$2,399,837.72. In related news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total transaction of C$2,399,837.72. Also, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05. Insiders sold a total of 94,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,283 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trisura Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.