Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $425.59 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS.

Alamo Group Price Performance

ALG traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $193.68. 34,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $157.74 and a 12 month high of $231.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.61.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In other news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $93,577.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,647.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

