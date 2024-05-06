Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of CS stock traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$10.26. 1,447,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.85. The company has a market cap of C$7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.36. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$10.44.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$481.57 million during the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.3335667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Gordon James Bell bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. Also, Director Gordon James Bell bought 20,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading

