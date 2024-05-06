Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.700-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.14. 636,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,044. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.92. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Articles

