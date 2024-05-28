Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) vs. SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Financial Survey

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) and SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of SRH Total Return Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of SRH Total Return Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oxford Square Capital and SRH Total Return Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A SRH Total Return Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and SRH Total Return Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital $51.82 million 3.56 $17.24 million $0.17 18.18 SRH Total Return Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than SRH Total Return Fund.

Dividends

Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. SRH Total Return Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 247.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SRH Total Return Fund has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SRH Total Return Fund has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and SRH Total Return Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital 18.57% 17.71% 9.06% SRH Total Return Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats SRH Total Return Fund on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries. The fund primarily invests in dividend-paying value stocks of companies across all capitalizations, as well as in fixed-income securities issued by companies. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up security picking approach, focusing on such factors as defensible businesses with solid financial positions and strong operating track records to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Composite Index. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. is domiciled in the United States.

