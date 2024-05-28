Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $468.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Linde news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $435.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde has a 12 month low of $350.60 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The stock has a market cap of $209.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.29.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Linde will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

