Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $478,292.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $478,292.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,436 shares of company stock worth $1,510,952. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 16.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Graco by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $2,026,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $4,112,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at $751,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG opened at $81.48 on Tuesday. Graco has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $94.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average of $86.29.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Graco will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

