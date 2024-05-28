Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives $29.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. Bank of America raised Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52. Tanger has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Tanger by 4,051.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tanger in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger in the third quarter valued at $125,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Tanger by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

