Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on MERC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Mercer International by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Mercer International by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MERC opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.74. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $553.43 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. Research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.75%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

