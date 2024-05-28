Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,198.75 ($15.31).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.77) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.41) to GBX 1,235 ($15.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.79) to GBX 1,260 ($16.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Kainos Group

Kainos Group Price Performance

Kainos Group Increases Dividend

KNOS stock opened at GBX 1,210.40 ($15.46) on Tuesday. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of GBX 900.50 ($11.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,421 ($18.15). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,016.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,040.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3,123.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $8.20. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,923.08%.

Kainos Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.