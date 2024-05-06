Investors Buy Large Volume of GlycoMimetics Put Options (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 14,196 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 830% compared to the average volume of 1,526 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 32,181,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,503. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $3.53.

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLYC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

