Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PINC. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.39. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Analysts expect that Premier will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

In other news, insider Andy Brailo sold 7,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $144,163.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,030.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andy Brailo sold 7,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $144,163.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,030.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $388,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,418 shares of company stock worth $827,570. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Premier by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 7,070.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 624,357 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Premier by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 715,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after buying an additional 107,757 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Premier by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

