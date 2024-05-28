Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives $4.45 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.45.

LAZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.20 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

