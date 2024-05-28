Reviewing HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) & Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD)

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Auddia and HeartCore Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Auddia alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -388.77% -145.34% HeartCore Enterprises -40.78% -67.51% -29.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Auddia and HeartCore Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia N/A N/A -$8.81 million N/A N/A HeartCore Enterprises $21.85 million 0.77 -$4.19 million ($0.35) -2.31

Volatility and Risk

HeartCore Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Auddia.

Auddia has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Auddia and HeartCore Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 1 0 0 2.00 HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Auddia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.1% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HeartCore Enterprises beats Auddia on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auddia

(Get Free Report)

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather. It also provides Vodacast mobile app, an interactive differentiated podcasting that allows podcasters to give their audiences an interactive audio experience; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About HeartCore Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.