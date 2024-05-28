Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.59.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KGC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of KGC opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kinross Gold by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $925,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,429,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $278,486,000 after purchasing an additional 497,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $265,327,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,968,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,908,000 after buying an additional 877,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,898,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,236,000 after buying an additional 5,162,124 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

