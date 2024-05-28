Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $255.00 at Citigroup

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $293.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $283.96.

Shares of WDAY opened at $220.91 on Friday. Workday has a 1-year low of $192.68 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.52.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,404,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

