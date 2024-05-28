LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TREE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $72,345.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 564 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,681.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,192 shares of company stock worth $601,880. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in LendingTree by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $596.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.10.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.03 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

