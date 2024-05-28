Insider Selling: Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$34,000.00.

Karen Kwan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00.

Aritzia Trading Up 1.1 %

Aritzia stock opened at C$33.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. Aritzia Inc. has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$41.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.70 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7411386 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATZ shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Aritzia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.60.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

