O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,123.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $986.96 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,066.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,028.36. The company has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after purchasing an additional 376,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,365,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

