TD Cowen Boosts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $176.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROST. Barclays increased their price target on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.58.

ROST stock opened at $142.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.90. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

